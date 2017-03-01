NASA releases massive trove of software for FREE
NASA has released its 2017-2018 software catalog , and it's full of cool stuff totally for free that could be useful even if you aren't mounting a mission to Mars. The software catalog is NASA's way of supporting the innovation economy by granting entrepreneurs, small businesses, academia and industry access to tools used by today's top aerospace engineers, the agency said in a news release.
