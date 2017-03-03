NASA Mars satellite shifts course to avoid hitting planet's moon
A NASA science satellite orbiting Mars was forced to make a rare evasive maneuver to avoid a collision next week with one of the planet's two small moons, the U.S. space agency said on Thursday. Phobos, the largest of Mar's two moons, taken by the high resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter is shown in this April 9, 2008 image provided by NASA March 2, 2107.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|6 min
|Subduction Zone
|58,994
|Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc...
|1 hr
|Battle Tested
|102
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|1 hr
|0smius
|13,065
|Cannot connect to the network
|5 hr
|KurtKei4
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|one way or another
|180,356
|VO TECH Dagger 80W TC Box MOD
|9 hr
|perty
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|14 hr
|billdrak12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC