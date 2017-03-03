NASA Mars satellite shifts course to ...

NASA Mars satellite shifts course to avoid hitting planet's moon

A NASA science satellite orbiting Mars was forced to make a rare evasive maneuver to avoid a collision next week with one of the planet's two small moons, the U.S. space agency said on Thursday. Phobos, the largest of Mar's two moons, taken by the high resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter is shown in this April 9, 2008 image provided by NASA March 2, 2107.

