Microsoft To Use ARM in Data Centers
The agreement is centered on Qualcomm's 10 nanometer Centriq 2400 platform platform server solutions powering Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, but the companies also plan to cooperate on multiple generations of hardware, software and systems. The announcement could spell trouble for Intel, whose processors have dominated the data center server market for years, where it has been a long-standing Microsoft partner.
