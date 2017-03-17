McDonald's says Twitter account was h...

McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked before calling...

Read more: SFGate

A derogatory tweet about President Donald Trump sent from McDonald's account on Thursday was the work of hackers, the company said. The tweet, sent at 9:16 a.m. ET, said: "@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."

