'Lost' Chandrayaan-1 found orbiting M...

'Lost' Chandrayaan-1 found orbiting Moon: Nasa

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

The Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft is very small, a cube about 1.5 meters on each side - about half the size of a smart car. , is still orbiting the Moon , Nasa scientists have found by using a new ground-based radar technique.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 23 min 15th Dalai Lama 59,528
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 55 min positronium 13,340
News Ivanka Trump branded products are selling briskly 2 hr NotSoDivineMsM 36
News Do Scott Pruitt's Statements on CO2 and Global ... 3 hr Sad_Very Sad 9
News "When I Grow Up" coloring contest 11 hr Response 3
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon 12 hr Fundie Fatwass De... 2
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) 15 hr positronium 194
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC