'Life' is an alien horror movie that ...

'Life' is an alien horror movie that riffs on some eerily plausible science

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

They are, however, supposed to take us on journeys to far-flung places, immerse us in vivid alternate realities, and make us wonder "what if?" But reality itself is a powerful filmmaking spice that, justly applied, helps suspend our disbelief - and sometimes scream our guts out. Such is the case with the new movie "Life", whose makers consulted a NASA-trained medical doctor, a Mars spacecraft engineer, and a geneticist to help produce their horrifying spectacle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 8 min replaytime 61,364
News Early snow throwers made in Martinsburg 7 hr Kim 1
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... 16 hr Kill Pitt Bulls 1
Which one is your style? Replaceable battery mo... 20 hr newssnowss 1
Joyetech eGO AIO ProBox | direct output mode co... 23 hr newssnowss 1
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Fri Stevecarr123 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) Fri positronium 13,600
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,117 • Total comments across all topics: 279,816,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC