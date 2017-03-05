Libya's Biggest Oil Port Shut, Crude ...

Libya's Biggest Oil Port Shut, Crude Output Cut on Clashes

Read more: The Washington Post

Libya halted exports from two of its biggest oil ports and reduced production from some fields after clashes threatened to reverse the North African country's progress in reviving crude output and sales. The country's production fell to 650,000 barrels a day from about 700,000, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified due to lack of authorization to speak to news media.

