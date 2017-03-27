Lawsuit: Hackers stole customer data at 1,000 Arby's stores
A Connecticut couple says Georgia-based Arby's restaurants failed to prevent hackers from stealing customer information at hundreds of its stores. Jacqueline and Joseph Weiss of Glastonbury, Connecticut, say computer hackers used data-looting malware to penetrate systems at about 1,000 Arby's restaurants last year.
