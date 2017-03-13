Judge orders release of White House fence jumper

A federal district court judge in Washington on Monday released Jonathan Tran, the accused White House fence jumper, on his own recognizance under certain conditions. They include being fitted with a GPS tracking device, remaining within 100 miles of his home in the San Jose, California-area, staying away from the White House, remaining in the country and traveling to Washington only for court appearances and attorney meetings.

