Judge orders release of White House f...

Judge orders release of White House fence jumper

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

A federal district court judge in Washington on Monday released Jonathan Tran, the accused White House fence jumper, on his own recognizance under certain conditions. They include being fitted with a GPS tracking device, remaining within 100 miles of his home in the San Jose, California-area, staying away from the White House, remaining in the country and traveling to Washington only for court appearances and attorney meetings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 min Dexter 60,130
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 14 min VetnorsGate 13,415
New Wismec Reuleaux DNA250 Limited Edition Copp... 8 hr Anonymous 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 13 hr Jane 713
25% off for Smok QBOX Kit | Do you want a small... 14 hr newssnowss 1
News Home Theater in a Historic Home Masks Noise fro... 22 hr Shuttle 1
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Mon oat 256
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,472 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC