Jeff Bezos Tests Giant Robot Suit

12 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The Amazon CEO tweeted a photo of himself testing out a giant mechanical robot suit at the company's exclusive MARS conference late Sunday night. The conference focuses on machine-learning, home automation, robotics and space.

