Ivanka Trump, Education Secretary DeVos promote STEM careers
Ivanka Trump, left, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, center, listen as NASA Astronaut Kay Hire speaks during their visit to the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, to c... . Ivanka Trump, left, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, center, listens as NASA Astronaut Kay Hire speaks to female students at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, to cele... WASHINGTON - Ivanka Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday exhorted young girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math, saying those fields will provide the jobs and innovation for the future.
