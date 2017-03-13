It's time for websites to turn on HTT...

It's time for websites to turn on HTTPS encryption: the benefits are worth the effort

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: PC World

After Edward Snowden revealed that online communications were being collected en masse by some of the world's most powerful intelligence agencies, security experts called for encryption of the entire web. Four years later, it looks like we've passed the tipping point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PC World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 min One way or another 60,256
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr VetnorsGate 13,430
New Wismec Reuleaux DNA250 Limited Edition Copp... 18 hr Anonymous 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 23 hr Jane 713
25% off for Smok QBOX Kit | Do you want a small... Tue newssnowss 1
News Home Theater in a Historic Home Masks Noise fro... Mon Shuttle 1
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Mon oat 256
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,560,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC