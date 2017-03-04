ISIS militants accused of using 'blistering chemical agent' in attacks in Mosul

Victims of a possible IS chemical attack civilians Ekhlas Meshal, 30, holds her injured two-month old child Rami, as she sits next to her injured two-year old daughter Dima, receive treatment in a hospital in Irbil, Iraq, Saturday, March 4, 2017. A doctor in western Irbil said on Saturday that 10 people with injuries caused by chemicals have been admitted to his hospital over the last two days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.