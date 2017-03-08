Intel's PC chief talks about 5G, chan...

Intel's PC chief talks about 5G, changes in chip design

Read more: ITworld

Intel surprised many observers when the company hired outsider Venkata Renduchintala to lead the company's PC, Internet of Things, and Systems Architecture groups. With more than a year under his belt, he's spearheading a cultural change inside the company, getting employees to think beyond PCs and talk about technologies like 5G and IoT.

