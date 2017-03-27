Intel's Cannonlake PC chip shipments ...

Intel's Cannonlake PC chip shipments may slip into next year

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CIO

If you're expecting to buy laptops with Intel's next-generation Core chips code-named Cannonlake chips by the end of this year, you may be disappointed. There's a chance that shipments of Cannonlake -- Intel's first on the 10-nanometer production process -- may slip into next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Aura Mytha 62,049
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 8 hr B as in B S as in S 21
How to Free Rip DVD to MP4 for iPhone iPad Android 12 hr Teddy_6 1
How to Recover Deleted Voicemail from iPhone 7/... (Sep '16) 14 hr Arlene2016 3
News Weird T. rex forerunner had small horns and cro... 15 hr NOM s Waffle House 2
only adobe company could do it 22 hr keenore 2
News iPhone Repair Company Offers New Replacement Pa... (Jul '09) Fri tom lee 36
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,979 • Total comments across all topics: 279,973,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC