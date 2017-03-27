Intel's Cannonlake PC chip shipments may slip into next year
If you're expecting to buy laptops with Intel's next-generation Core chips code-named Cannonlake chips by the end of this year, you may be disappointed. There's a chance that shipments of Cannonlake -- Intel's first on the 10-nanometer production process -- may slip into next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Aura Mytha
|62,049
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|8 hr
|B as in B S as in S
|21
|How to Free Rip DVD to MP4 for iPhone iPad Android
|12 hr
|Teddy_6
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Voicemail from iPhone 7/... (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|Arlene2016
|3
|Weird T. rex forerunner had small horns and cro...
|15 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|2
|only adobe company could do it
|22 hr
|keenore
|2
|iPhone Repair Company Offers New Replacement Pa... (Jul '09)
|Fri
|tom lee
|36
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC