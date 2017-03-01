Intel will change its approach to PC chip upgrades
Rather than tying chip upgrades directly to the manufacturing process involved, Intel will look at delivering a sustained set of performance upgrades with each new chip architecture. "We're going to be focused more on the generation by the amount of performance increment it will give us," said Venkata Renduchintala, president of Intel's Client and Internet of Things businesses and its Systems Architecture Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InfoWorld.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|13 min
|VetnorsGate
|13,028
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|27 min
|one way or another
|180,289
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|38 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|58,875
|Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc...
|3 hr
|Whoop there it is
|98
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|6 hr
|bluebell
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|15 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|Solution to Transfer Videos between Android Pho...
|15 hr
|Stop Crooks
|4
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC