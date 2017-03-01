Intel will change its approach to PC ...

Intel will change its approach to PC chip upgrades

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: InfoWorld

Rather than tying chip upgrades directly to the manufacturing process involved, Intel will look at delivering a sustained set of performance upgrades with each new chip architecture. "We're going to be focused more on the generation by the amount of performance increment it will give us," said Venkata Renduchintala, president of Intel's Client and Internet of Things businesses and its Systems Architecture Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InfoWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 13 min VetnorsGate 13,028
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 27 min one way or another 180,289
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 38 min Regolith Based Li... 58,875
News Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc... 3 hr Whoop there it is 98
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed 6 hr bluebell 1
News Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be... 15 hr Hate Apple 1
Solution to Transfer Videos between Android Pho... 15 hr Stop Crooks 4
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,772 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC