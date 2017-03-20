Intel claims storage speed record wit...

Intel claims storage speed record with first large-capacity Optane SSD

Intel's first Optane storage modules came out in early January, but were only 32GB. Larger Optane drives with up to 1.5TB of storage capacity are on their way, and we now have a better understanding of how they're going to perform.

