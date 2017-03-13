Intel and Mobileye, the race for a driverless future
Intel snaps up Mobileye for more than $14 billion, gaining access to its expertise in computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies and Volvo Cars signed a $300 million deal for Volvo to provide SUVs to Uber for autonomous vehicle research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 min
|Into The Night
|60,082
|New Wismec Reuleaux DNA250 Limited Edition Copp...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Jane
|713
|25% off for Smok QBOX Kit | Do you want a small...
|8 hr
|newssnowss
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|9 hr
|VetnorsGate
|13,402
|Home Theater in a Historic Home Masks Noise fro...
|16 hr
|Shuttle
|1
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|oat
|256
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC