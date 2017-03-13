Intel and Mobileye, the race for a dr...

Intel and Mobileye, the race for a driverless future

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Intel snaps up Mobileye for more than $14 billion, gaining access to its expertise in computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies and Volvo Cars signed a $300 million deal for Volvo to provide SUVs to Uber for autonomous vehicle research.

