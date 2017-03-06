In the eternal battle of Windows vers...

In the eternal battle of Windows versus Mac, the tide is...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

For decades, Microsoft Windows users were locked in an seemingly eternal debate with fans of Apple's Macs over who had the superior platform - a conflict spurred by the very public rivalry between Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. Around the mid-aughts, things eventually settled out into kind of a stable duopoly, as Apple found its niche as the makers of premium hardware for the culture-conscious, and Windows PCs earned a rep as the computer of the mainstream, especially for gamers and office workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr SoE 13,187
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 hr Free Rent Randy 59,319
bravo from tuxedocrew.biz is a hacker. (Aug '15) 7 hr 318keke 4
News JB Hi-Fi may replace cleaners with robots 17 hr Mikey 3
News A guide to all those weird words your teen uses 18 hr Parden Pard 7
Ave40's EXCLUSIVE Limitless Arms Race is now In... Sun perty 1
News For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra... Sun tomin cali 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC