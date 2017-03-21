HPE unveils a new SimpliVity appliance

Two months after acquiring SimpliVity for $650 million , Hewlett Packard Enterprise is beginning to reshape the company's converged infrastructure offering in its own image. SimpliVity's hyperconverged infrastructure appliance, the OmniCube, replaces storage switches, cloud gateways, high-availability shared storage, and appliances for backup and deduplication, WAN optimization, and storage caching.

