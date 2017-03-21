HPE unveils a new SimpliVity appliance

HPE unveils a new SimpliVity appliance

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: InfoWorld

Two months after acquiring SimpliVity for $650 million , Hewlett Packard Enterprise is beginning to reshape the company's converged infrastructure offering in its own image. SimpliVity's hyperconverged infrastructure appliance, the OmniCube, replaces storage switches, cloud gateways, high-availability shared storage, and appliances for backup and deduplication, WAN optimization, and storage caching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InfoWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr IB DaMann 60,966
News Five natural ways to boost your erection and la... 6 hr oxfordx501 3
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 8 hr SoE 13,551
Remove DRM and Convert Audible AA Audiobooks to... (Feb '15) 8 hr JesseRR 6
News Samsung Galaxy S8: What You Need to Know About ... 19 hr will it cost more 1
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... 20 hr laurele 1
News Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10) 21 hr Bizness23 4
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,733,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC