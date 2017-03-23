How the incredible opening shot of the new sci-fi thriller...
Director Daniel Espinosa gets ambitious right from the start of his sci-fi thriller "Life," in theaters Friday. He delivers a single continuous shot in an opening scene that lasts for over five minutes and shows the crew of the International Space Station receiving the capsule that holds the first ever life-form from Mars.
