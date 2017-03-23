How the incredible opening shot of th...

How the incredible opening shot of the new sci-fi thriller...

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Director Daniel Espinosa gets ambitious right from the start of his sci-fi thriller "Life," in theaters Friday. He delivers a single continuous shot in an opening scene that lasts for over five minutes and shows the crew of the International Space Station receiving the capsule that holds the first ever life-form from Mars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 4 min One way or another 61,400
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 26 min Patriot AKA Bozo 3
News Early snow throwers made in Martinsburg 22 hr Kim 1
News Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ... Sat Kill Pitt Bulls 1
Which one is your style? Replaceable battery mo... Fri newssnowss 1
Joyetech eGO AIO ProBox | direct output mode co... Fri newssnowss 1
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Fri Stevecarr123 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,745 • Total comments across all topics: 279,832,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC