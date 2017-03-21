How much can a fiber carry? Facebook and Nokia are pushing it
Facebook and Nokia have found a way to push a lot more data through a submarine cable across the Atlantic, which could help the social network keep up with the growth of video and virtual reality. On a 5,500-kilometer cable between Ireland and New York, the companies tested a new technique developed at Nokia Bell Labs for increasing the efficiency of fiber-optic cables.
