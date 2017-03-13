How much are vendor security assuranc...

How much are vendor security assurances worth after the CIA leaks?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: ComputerWorld

Following the recent revelations about the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency's cyberespionage arsenal, software vendors reiterated their commitments to fix vulnerabilities in a timely manner and told users that many of the flaws described in the agency's leaked documents have been fixed. While these assurances are understandable from a public relations perspective, they don't really change anything, especially for companies and users that are the target of state-sponsored hackers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 min u196533dm 60,103
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 1 hr 0smius 13,407
New Wismec Reuleaux DNA250 Limited Edition Copp... 5 hr Anonymous 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 10 hr Jane 713
25% off for Smok QBOX Kit | Do you want a small... 11 hr newssnowss 1
News Home Theater in a Historic Home Masks Noise fro... 19 hr Shuttle 1
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Mon oat 256
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,546,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC