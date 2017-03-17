How a school bomb-scare case sparked ...

How a school bomb-scare case sparked a media vs. FBI fight

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

"I am not trying to find out your true identity," AP journalist Norm Weatherill assured the teenager in an online chat. "As a member of the Press, I would rather not know who you are as writers are not allowed to reveal their sources."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 5 min VetnorsGate 13,485
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 20 min dad1 60,659
PowerPoint pesentation 7 hr tomtom46 1
Cannot connect to the network Fri SanSan74 4
News 6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14) Fri AIPAC is treason 3
News 4 Easy Steps to Get Approved for a Home Mortgag... Fri Trump Nightmare 1
Apple iPad Pro 2 Latest Rumors about Release Da... Fri Teddy_6 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC