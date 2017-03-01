Hastings College professor retires after 56 years

In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 photo, Clyde Sachtleben poses at the observatory that bears his name in Hastings, Neb. Clyde Sachtleben, 80, has vacated his familiar part-time role as J-Term astronomy teacher and made his retirement permanent after serving 41 years as full-time head of the physics department through 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.