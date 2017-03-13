Hackers use dangerous Petya ransomware in targeted attacks
In a case of no honor among thieves, a group of attackers has found a way to hijack the Petya ransomware and use it in targeted attacks against companies without the program creators' knowledge. A computer Trojan dubbed PetrWrap, being used in attacks against enterprise networks, installs Petya on computers and then patches it on the fly to suit its needs, according to security researchers from antivirus vendor Kaspersky Lab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|8 min
|Subduction Zone
|60,305
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 hr
|0smius
|13,434
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|Aura Mytha
|180,372
|New Wismec Reuleaux DNA250 Limited Edition Copp...
|Tue
|Anonymous
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Jane
|713
|25% off for Smok QBOX Kit | Do you want a small...
|Tue
|newssnowss
|1
|Home Theater in a Historic Home Masks Noise fro...
|Mon
|Shuttle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC