Hackers hijack Twitter accounts over Turkish diplomatic feud
This is a screen-grab of the Amnesty International Twitter feed taken on Wednesday March 15, 2017. Twitter says it has revoked access to block "a third-party app" apparently used to hack a number of accounts to broadcast pro-Turkish messages, like the one illustrated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|18 min
|positronium
|13,481
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|35 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|60,475
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Aura Mytha
|180,390
|Recover Deleted SMS Text Messages from Samsung ...
|13 hr
|Tjkkelt
|7
|New Wismec Reuleaux DNA250 Limited Edition Copp...
|Tue
|Anonymous
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Jane
|713
|25% off for Smok QBOX Kit | Do you want a small...
|Tue
|newssnowss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC