Hackers hijack Twitter accounts over ...

Hackers hijack Twitter accounts over Turkish diplomatic feud

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

This is a screen-grab of the Amnesty International Twitter feed taken on Wednesday March 15, 2017. Twitter says it has revoked access to block "a third-party app" apparently used to hack a number of accounts to broadcast pro-Turkish messages, like the one illustrated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 18 min positronium 13,481
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 35 min Regolith Based Li... 60,475
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 2 hr Aura Mytha 180,390
Recover Deleted SMS Text Messages from Samsung ... 13 hr Tjkkelt 7
New Wismec Reuleaux DNA250 Limited Edition Copp... Tue Anonymous 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue Jane 713
25% off for Smok QBOX Kit | Do you want a small... Tue newssnowss 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC