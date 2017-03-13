Growing algae bloom in Arabian Sea ti...

Growing algae bloom in Arabian Sea tied to climate change

Star Tribune

The Gulf of Oman turns green twice a year, when an algae bloom the size of Mexico spreads across the Arabian Sea all the way to India. Scientists who study the algae say the microscopic organisms are thriving in new conditions brought about by climate change, and displacing the zooplankton that underpin the local food chain, threatening the entire marine ecosystem.

