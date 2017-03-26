Google hopes to improve search qualit...

Google hopes to improve search quality with 'offensive' flag

Read more: Fulton Sun

Google is trying to improve the quality of its search results by directing review teams to flag content that might come across as upsetting or offensive. With the change, content with racial slurs could now get flagged under a new category called "upsetting-offensive."

Chicago, IL

