Gene therapy lets a French teen dodge sickle cell disease
A French teen who was given gene therapy for sickle cell disease more than two years ago now has enough properly working red blood cells to dodge the effects of the disorder, researchers report. About 90,000 people in the U.S., mostly blacks, have sickle cell, the first disease for which a molecular cause was found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|16 min
|u196533dm
|58,907
|Also, 'The Voice' returns for Season 12, and 'W...
|27 min
|Tre H
|3
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|1 hr
|SoE
|13,044
|1967: El Pasoan proposes doing away with all We...
|1 hr
|Only New Resident
|15
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|Subduction Zone
|180,342
|Gettysburg man arrested for child pornography (Dec '15)
|10 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|17
|Wismec Predator 228W with Elaho Kit
|13 hr
|perty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC