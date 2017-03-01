Gene therapy lets a French teen dodge...

Gene therapy lets a French teen dodge sickle cell disease

A French teen who was given gene therapy for sickle cell disease more than two years ago now has enough properly working red blood cells to dodge the effects of the disorder, researchers report. About 90,000 people in the U.S., mostly blacks, have sickle cell, the first disease for which a molecular cause was found.

