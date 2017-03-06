GE favors SaaS for non-differentiated...

GE favors SaaS for non-differentiated apps, moves away from MPLS, has big

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CIO

GE is rethinking many aspects of IT, including its internal reporting structure, where and how it supports apps, and how it networks its 4,500 offices. Network World Editor in Chief John Dix got an update from Chris Drumgoole, Chief Technology Officer of IT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 10 min 0smius 13,189
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 hr Regolith Based Li... 59,323
Hop N Vape KOF RDTA Atomizer | Best price for t... 3 hr newssnowss 1
Limitless Gold RDTA Is Arrived - It Looks COOL ... 5 hr perty 1
bravo from tuxedocrew.biz is a hacker. (Aug '15) 13 hr 318keke 4
News JB Hi-Fi may replace cleaners with robots 23 hr Mikey 3
News A guide to all those weird words your teen uses Mon Parden Pard 7
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,373,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC