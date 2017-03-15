Four charged, including 2 Russian intel officers, in massive Yahoo hacks At least 500 million email accounts were hit by the security breaches. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://usat.ly/2mJwBLo U.S. officials are set to charge four people overseas in connection to the Yahoo! hacks, according to a Bloomberg report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.