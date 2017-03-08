Food delivery of the future? Robots bringing meals to DC
The delivery service Postmates is using knee-high, six-wheeled robots to bring food to customers. The robots can travel up to 4 mph and use sensors and cameras to navigate sidewalks and cross the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|genet
|193
|WISMEC Predator 228 with Elabo Kit in stock soo...
|1 hr
|newssnowss
|1
|Smok TFV12 Accessories ( tfv12Replacement Glass...
|1 hr
|vapingwiner
|1
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|IB DaMann
|59,465
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|2 hr
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Do Scott Pruitt's Statements on CO2 and Global ...
|2 hr
|Fair Game
|3
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|3 hr
|SoE
|13,290
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC