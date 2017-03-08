Food delivery of the future? Robots b...

Food delivery of the future? Robots bringing meals to DC

The delivery service Postmates is using knee-high, six-wheeled robots to bring food to customers. The robots can travel up to 4 mph and use sensors and cameras to navigate sidewalks and cross the street.

