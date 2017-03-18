Fed budget to address concern over machines replacing workers

Worker displacement by new technologies is arguably an under-told story of the last U.S. election - people often talked about Ohio and Pennsylvania's coal miners and steel workers, less so about the technologies pushing them aside: automated steel production, and the 3D underground imaging finding cheaper natural gas. Workers and robots labour side-by-side with plastic thread made from recycled bottles at the Repreve Bottle Processing Center, part of the Unifi textile company in Yadkinville, N.C., in an October 21, 2016, file photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.