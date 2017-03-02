Fat finger: Typo caused Amazon's big ...

Fat finger: Typo caused Amazon's big cloud-computing outage

Amazon says an incorrectly typed command during a routine debugging of its billing system caused the five-hour outage of some Amazon Web Services servers on Tuesday. In a summary posted online, the Seattle company says a command meant to remove a small number of servers for one of its S3 subsystems was entered incorrectly and a larger set of servers was removed.

