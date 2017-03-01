Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Magne...

Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Magnet School in Bridgeport, Conn. March 2, 2017.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Lauren Wokanovicz, right, of Shelton, and Neilissa Dagraca, left, of Stratford, both sophomore Biotech students at Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Magnet School attend their Human Phsiology class in Bridgeport, Conn. March 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 9 min Regolith Based Li... 59,183
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 24 min nanoanomaly 13,162
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 13 hr Bettyhinks 712
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 15 hr Dogen 180,366
News Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc... 17 hr Whoop there it is 128
News A guide to all those weird words your teen uses 21 hr Parden Pard 4
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Sat SMH 6
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,328,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC