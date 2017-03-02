Facebook's Oculus cuts price for Rift...

Facebook's Oculus cuts price for Rift's VR headset by $100

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

An attendee tries the Oculus VR Inc. Rift Development Kit 2 headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on June 11, 2014. The device, made by a company owned by Facebook, now sells for $499.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wismec PREDATOR 228 Kit launched 12 min allisonhu 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 54 min Dexter 58,889
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 1 hr one way or another 180,297
News 1967: El Pasoan proposes doing away with all We... 1 hr butters_ 1
News Gettysburg man arrested for child pornography (Dec '15) 2 hr Maltamon 16
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 3 hr VetnorsGate 13,028
News Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc... 6 hr Whoop there it is 98
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,243,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC