Experimental stem cell treatment leaves 3 women blind

An experimental treatment - which blinded three women after stem cells from abdominal fat were injected into their eyes - was advertised on a government-run clinical trial website but lacked proper safeguards, researchers have reported. The report in the New England Journal of Medicine notes that the procedures were part of a national rise in the number of clinics harnessing stem cells from fat to treat a variety of diseases - even though many have not been proven to work.

