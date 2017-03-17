Experimental stem cell treatment leav...

Experimental stem cell treatment leaves 3 women blind

Read more: The Daily Breeze

An experimental treatment - which blinded three women after stem cells from abdominal fat were injected into their eyes - was advertised on a government-run clinical trial website but lacked proper safeguards, researchers have reported. The report in the New England Journal of Medicine notes that the procedures were part of a national rise in the number of clinics harnessing stem cells from fat to treat a variety of diseases - even though many have not been proven to work.

