Etihad Airways is giving some customers a major perk to defy...
On Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi-based airline announced that first and business class passengers on all flights to the US will soon have access to loaner iPads and free WiFi. "To help guests keep in touch with work, friends and family, we are offering First & Business Class guests free WiFi and iPads on all our US-bound flights, beginning Sunday, April 2," Etihad said in an email to Business Insider.
