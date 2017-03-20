Ed Sheeran joins stars in call for bo...

Ed Sheeran joins stars in call for boycott of 'emotional blackmail' ticket sites

Evening Times

Ed Sheeran has backed a campaign urging fans to reject the "emotional blackmail" of websites selling gig tickets at inflated prices. The Shape Of You singer joins a number of artists - including Mumford & Sons, Radiohead and Amy Macdonald - in encouraging music lovers to stop using secondary platforms Viagogo, Get Me In!, Stubhub and Seatwave.

