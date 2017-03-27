Don't forget the 'killer robots,' feds told amid artificial intelligence push

Known more formally as lethal autonomous weapons systems, the spectre of deadly-efficient technology came up during an open caucus meeting of Senate Liberals who were exploring the pros and cons of AI and robotics. In this photo provided by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency/Carnegie Mellon, the U.S. Army's new Crusher combat robotic vehicle makes its way through the desert at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, Tuesday Feb. 19, 2008.

