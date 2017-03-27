Don't forget the 'killer robots,' feds told amid artificial intelligence push
Known more formally as lethal autonomous weapons systems, the spectre of deadly-efficient technology came up during an open caucus meeting of Senate Liberals who were exploring the pros and cons of AI and robotics. In this photo provided by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency/Carnegie Mellon, the U.S. Army's new Crusher combat robotic vehicle makes its way through the desert at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, Tuesday Feb. 19, 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|5 min
|Subduction Zone
|62,022
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|35 min
|Fair Game
|20
|How to Free Rip DVD to MP4 for iPhone iPad Android
|1 hr
|Teddy_6
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Voicemail from iPhone 7/... (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|Arlene2016
|3
|Weird T. rex forerunner had small horns and cro...
|4 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|2
|only adobe company could do it
|11 hr
|keenore
|2
|iPhone Repair Company Offers New Replacement Pa... (Jul '09)
|15 hr
|tom lee
|36
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC