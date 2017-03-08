Donatos founder invests in Ohio compa...

Donatos founder invests in Ohio companya s 3-D pizza printer

Read more: Whiznews.com

The founder of Donatos Pizza is investing in the development of a 3-D printer that can build pizzas with dough, sauce and cheese. The Columbus Dispatch reports Columbus startup BeeHex has raised $1 million to fund the development of a commercial prototype of its Chef 3D machine.

