Donatos founder invests in Ohio companya s 3-D pizza printer
The founder of Donatos Pizza is investing in the development of a 3-D printer that can build pizzas with dough, sauce and cheese. The Columbus Dispatch reports Columbus startup BeeHex has raised $1 million to fund the development of a commercial prototype of its Chef 3D machine.
