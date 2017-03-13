Documents: Reckless murder case against ex-astronaut delayed

An Alabama judge has delayed the case of a former astronaut charged with reckless murder in a deadly car crash as lawyers work on a possible plea agreement. An order issued Friday says a pretrial hearing for onetime NASA space shuttle commander James Halsell Jr. of Huntsville is being postponed from March 30 until June 1. The defense requested a delay, saying attorneys are negotiating a possible settlement involving Halsell.

