Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo data breach
This wanted poster provided by the FBI shows Alexsey Alexseyevich Belan, aka "Magg," 29, a Russian national and resident. The United States announced charges Wednesday, March 15, 2017, against two Russian intelligence officers and two hackers, including Belan, accusing them of a mega data breach at Yahoo that affected at least a half billion user accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|2 min
|Aura Mytha
|180,390
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|11 min
|Aura Mytha
|60,468
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|33 min
|SoE
|13,478
|Recover Deleted SMS Text Messages from Samsung ...
|10 hr
|Tjkkelt
|7
|New Wismec Reuleaux DNA250 Limited Edition Copp...
|Tue
|Anonymous
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Jane
|713
|25% off for Smok QBOX Kit | Do you want a small...
|Tue
|newssnowss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC