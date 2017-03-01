CRTC rules small wireless provider can't permanently roam on Rogers network
Canada's telecom regulator has denied a small mobile service provider the right to continue permanently piggybacking on infrastructure set up by Rogers Communications. In a ruling issued Wednesday, the CRTC issued restrictions on how heavily customers of Sugar Mobile, which doesn't have its own wireless infrastructure, can rely on Rogers's wireless network.
