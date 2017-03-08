Congress just passed a bill that tell...

Congress just passed a bill that tells NASA to send humans to...

Read more: SFGate

For the first time in more than 6 years, both chambers of Congress passed a bill that approves funding for NASA and gives the space agency new mandates. The NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017 is a bill the Senate and House collaborated on for months, and it appropriates $19.508 billion to the space agency.

