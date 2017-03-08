China tries to reassure foreign compa...

China tries to reassure foreign companies over industry plan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In thisOct. 21, 2016 photo, Chinese students work on the Ares, a humanoid bipedal robot designed by them with fundings from a Shanghai investment company, displayed during the World Robot Conference in Beijing. China's industry minister has defended a manufacturing development plan and rejected complaints foreign makers of electric cars and other goods might be pressured to hand over technology or forced out of promising markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 31 min 0smius 13,359
News President Trump's budget expected to roll back ... 2 hr USA Today 4
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 hr Dexter 59,655
News Donatos founder invests in Ohio company's 3-D p... 3 hr They cannot kill ... 3
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 4 hr Endofdays 180,367
Wearing diapers makes people incotinent BEWARE (Dec '10) 5 hr hond7 31
News DIA Meeting Explores Intricacies of Web-to-Prin... 9 hr Vet 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,485,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC