China to develop space rockets to launch from planes - state paper
China will develop rockets that can be launched into space from aircraft, a senior official told the state-run China Daily newspaper, as Beijing aims to send hundreds of satellites into orbit for military, commercial and scientific aims. The China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology has designed a solid-fuel rocket that could carry a 100 kg payload into low Earth orbit, said Li Tongyu, the head of the agency's carrier rocket development.
