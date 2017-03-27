China devotes $22 billion to domestic chip industry expansion
China is pouring more money into chasing its semiconductor ambitions. The state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup, which has been building up the country's chip-industry infrastructure, received a 150 billion yuan in financing on Tuesday.
