China Developing Advanced Spaceship T...

China Developing Advanced Spaceship That Can Land on the Moon 12 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

China is developing an advanced new spaceship capable of both flying in low-Earth orbit and landing on the moon, according to state media, in another bold step for a space program that equaled the U.S. in number of rocket launches last year. The newspaper Science and Technology Daily cited spaceship engineer Zhang Bainian as saying the new craft would be recoverable and have room for multiple astronauts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 23 min u196533dm 59,438
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... 37 min Mikey 5
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr SoE 13,289
News Ivanka Trump branded products are selling briskly 4 hr Mikey 12
News What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents? 8 hr LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they... 9 hr CodeTalker 47
News Gettysburg man arrested for child pornography (Dec '15) 11 hr Costard 22
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC