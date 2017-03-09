China Developing Advanced Spaceship That Can Land on the Moon 12 minutes ago
China is developing an advanced new spaceship capable of both flying in low-Earth orbit and landing on the moon, according to state media, in another bold step for a space program that equaled the U.S. in number of rocket launches last year. The newspaper Science and Technology Daily cited spaceship engineer Zhang Bainian as saying the new craft would be recoverable and have room for multiple astronauts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|23 min
|u196533dm
|59,438
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|37 min
|Mikey
|5
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 hr
|SoE
|13,289
|Ivanka Trump branded products are selling briskly
|4 hr
|Mikey
|12
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|8 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|9 hr
|CodeTalker
|47
|Gettysburg man arrested for child pornography (Dec '15)
|11 hr
|Costard
|22
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC